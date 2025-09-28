Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley Announces Fall 2025 Community Grants Cycle

The Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley has opened its 2025 fall community grants cycle for local education and nonprofit organizations.

“Last year, our club awarded over $133,000 in grants to local groups, including the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation, Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma Splash, Sonoma Overnight Support, Care Partners Initiative, Food For All, Music In Place, Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance, Pets Lifeline, and Sweetwater Spectrum,” said Beth Fox, club president. “We’ve been serving Sonoma Valley continuously since 1946, doing what we can to make our community a little bit better for the people who live, work, and visit here.”

Starting October 1, 2025, interested nonprofit groups can download the grant application, submission instructions, and guidelines at www.SonomaValleyRotary.org via the Community Grant Application link on the home page. Applications are due by October 31, 2025. The club’s grants committee will review all submissions and plans to announce awards by the end of November.

“Our grants are designed to be very accessible to local organizations that deliver direct services to Sonoma Valley,” said Shanis Nelson, the club’s grants committee co-chair. “Funding is based on the proceeds from our recent Luck of the Irish Raffle. In addition, our members give back through hands-on service projects such as maintaining Sonoma Garden Park, removing debris from Sonoma Creek, helping care for Sonoma’s hike and bike path, and gleaning plums and pears each harvest season at the historic groves in Jack London State Historic Park.”

The Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Sonoma Golf Club. Visitors are welcome. Contact John Coulston at [email protected] to attend.