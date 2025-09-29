Seems to me that John Alden, Director of IOLERO and a veteran oversight practitioner with more than 13 years experience leading and managing civilian oversight agencies is due an equal amount of space for rebuttal to Sheriff Engram’s indictment.
— Will Shonbrun, Sonoma
IOLERO Deserves Some Rebuttal Space
