Jane Goodall: Her Legacy Lives in Every Wild Life

By Dr. Nancy Lang

Dr. Jane Goodall changed the world. Her life’s work — redefining how we understand animals and inspiring generations to protect the natural world — has touched every corner of conservation. News of her passing at age 91 on October 1, while on a speaking tour in California, has left us deeply saddened and profoundly grateful for her legacy.



Dr. Goodall taught us to look with curiosity, act with compassion, and believe that every person can make a difference. She elevated science, championed habitat protection, and galvanized a movement for wildlife that continues to grow.

While Safari West does not care for chimpanzees, our mission has always been shaped by the hope and determination Dr. Goodall embodied. We see her influence in every young guest who asks a thoughtful question, in every keeper who chooses this calling, and in every educator who sparks a moment of wonder on our preserve.

To honor Dr. Goodall, we invite our community to take one meaningful action — support a conservation program, nurture a child’s curiosity about nature, restore a bit of habitat, or simply choose kindness for the wild world we share. Small acts, multiplied, become powerful change — an idea Dr. Goodall taught so beautifully.



With respect and gratitude, we send our condolences to her family, colleagues, and the Jane Goodall Institute community. May her example continue to guide all who work to keep our planet “forever wild.”

“In the era in which I started my career, wildlife professionals were men. Dr. Jane Goodall gave women, and me, the inspiration and courage to step into a male-dominated field and undertake work to conserve wildlife.”



Dr. Nancy Lang is Co-Founder and Director of Conservation at Safari West, near Santa Rosa, where “No matter who you are or who you love, you’re welcome here to share in our love of wildlife and conservation.”