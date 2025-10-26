Adobe Drugs in Sonoma Offers New “Sharps” Disposal Service

Self-injection with medications has become common, as drugs like Ozempic and insulin are used by the public. Such injections require changing needles before each use, and discarding used needles is in the medical “bio-hazard” category and needs to be done properly.

Now Adobe Drugs is making such disposal easier by providing a convenient disposal site for used needles. Known as “sharps,” used needles are not supposed to be discarded with ordinary garbage, but kept separate from it and disposed of safely. “Sharps” can now be brought to Adobe Drugs and placed into the specially designed and approved device that insures that they are handled properly.

“We want to help our customers, and the public generally, to dispose of their used needles correctly,” explains Aman Garg, owner/pharmacist of Adobe Drug. “You do not have to be an Adobe Drugs pharmacy customer to use our “sharps” disposal system.”

The device is located just inside the front door of Adobe Drugs, which is open six days a week. Needles and other “sharps” can be deposited in the receptacle, and users can place them in other containers at home before bringing them in. The disposal unit has a large “door” and items placed inside are transferred to a secure inner container.

Adobe Drugs is located at 303 West Napa Street, Sonoma, CA 95476.