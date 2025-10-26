Equator Coffees to Open in Sonoma Marketplace on October 31

A new coffee shop is about to open in the City of Sonoma, Equator Coffees. Opening on October 31, in the Sonoma Marketplace near Whole Foods Market, Equator sources coffee from over 20 countries.

As explained on their website, “Equator Coffees has evolved from a humble roasting operation into a recognized leader in the coffee industry with award-winning coffees, cafes across California, and a thriving wholesale program serving quality-obsessed top chefs and businesses from coast to coast.

Equator sources coffee from over 50 producers and co-ops in 20 countries. Dozens of these relationships span many years, built on trust and shared values.

The Equator team is made up of passionate individuals who bring to life values and a culture of kindness.

As the first California coffee roaster to receive B Corp certification, Equator is a demonstrative leader in practices that prioritize people and planet.

Equator’s commitment to sustainability isn’t just about using recyclable and compostable materials; it means continually finding ways to reduce our collective carbon footprint, by investing in energy-efficient roasting technology to supporting regenerative organic farming practices and sourcing from vendors who share Equator’s values and commitments.”