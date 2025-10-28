Sonoma County Monitoring Potential Immigration Action, Preparing to Support Impacted Communities

The County of Sonoma is monitoring reports of possible federal immigration enforcement activity in the Bay Area and is working with partner organizations to provide accurate information and access to support services.

The County is working proactively with the Sheriff’s Office, and has activated the Department of Emergency Management and the County’s Safety Net departments to assess and prepare for potential impacts on local residents.

“Now is not the moment to panic,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a note Thursday to constituents. “Instead, let’s organize, come together in community, share resources, and take care of one another.”

“What I know is that we live in an amazing community, we rally, we dig deep, we care deeply about our community, and we come together in our time of need,” Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo said in a note Friday to constituents. “Now is the time for us to collectively wrap our arms around our friends and neighbors who are the backbone of our community.”

Supervisors Hopkins and Hermosillo lead the Supporting Immigrant Communities Ad Hoc Committee created by the Board of Supervisors in August. The committee, which is engaging with community stakeholders, is tasked with developing measures for consideration by the full Board of Supervisors that would support immigrant communities facing heightened federal immigration enforcement activities.

County departments are coordinating with community organizations to ensure they are ready to respond, if needed, and to share lessons learned from other counties that have experienced similar federal actions.

The County’s Department of Emergency Management has reviewed response models for federal enforcement operations, and the Safety Net departments are prepared to provide assistance to youth and families affected by ICE actions, including care for children whose parents are taken into custody.

In January, the Board of Supervisors reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the civil rights of all residents by adopting a resolution aligning County policy with state laws that limit local participation in federal immigration enforcement. Under the California Values Act, local law enforcement agencies, schools, health facilities and public agencies must remain accessible to every person, regardless of immigration status. County staff are prohibited from using County resources to enforce federal immigration laws or share personal information with immigration authorities, except as required by law.

Residents seeking trustworthy information and resources can visit the County’s Support for Immigrant Communities webpage. The webpage provides details on residents’ legal rights and local legal and social services. Resources include the Secure Families Collaborative (707-856-4988), which is funded by the Board of Supervisors, and the North Bay Rapid Response Network 24-hour hotline (707-800-4544), both of which offer legal defense and support for individuals and families affected by immigration actions. Information on County-offered Safety Net services open to all residents is available by visiting the County’s Open Doors website at opendoorssc.com or by calling 2-1-1.