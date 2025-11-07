Affordable Housing: What Is the Solution?

And the solution is? We all know the problem…what is the solution? And if we think production of affordable housing was hard before, just imagine how much harder it is now with the cost of materials skyrocketing with tariffs. We all know the problem; that’s not news. WHAT IS THE SOLUTION??

As someone who has been in the affordable housing space for many many years, the answer is not a mystery. The answer is treating housing as a RIGHT that has to be provided for, monetarily by the Federal and State budgets. There is plenty of debt available, but insufficient equity. Our Federal government prioritizes military spending, not spending for positive lives of its citizens. We live under capitalism. They make “socialism” the buggyman. The real buggyman is capitalism…. that said, we can still change the priorities of our capitalist government with a mass movement combined with the correct elected officials. We live in a society where actors, singers and sports stars earn a bazillion dollars, when workers (from waiters to teachers etc) earn too little to make ends meet. These are our society’s priorities. We all live here, so we better be honest and own that reality!

We need articles that discuss solutions, not that rehash the obvious problems. Thank you.

— Diane Olmstead