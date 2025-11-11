 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Thoughts About “Savvy”

Is ”savvy” a get out of jail free card. It sure seems so. The Obama administration didn’t prosecute any “savvy” Wall Street fraudsters*. Now Trump is pardoning his “savvy” co-conspirators**. Will “savvy” Ken get a pass too?
Googled AI hints that he just might: “Ken Mattson, the Sonoma real estate adviser facing a federal criminal case for alleged fraud, has personal ties to Donald Trump through political contributions and event attendance.

It is speculative whether Donald Trump would pardon Ken Mattson. Mattson is currently facing federal criminal charges related to an alleged multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme and obstruction of justice. Presidential pardons only apply in federal court and cannot shield him from state-level prosecutions.

Richard Holsworth, Sonoma

