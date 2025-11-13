 Press "Enter" to skip to content

State Education Dashboard for 2025 Released

The State of California has released its Education Dashboard for 2025, a standard method of ranking school districts and student performance.

Th Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s Dashboard reveals some progress and some decline in academic performance. Specifically:

  • Science at a performance level below standard represents a decline of 2.1 points.
  • English at a performance level below standard represents a decline of 10.8 points.
  • Math at a performance level below standard represents a decline of 0.6 points.
  • Progress on A College or Career Path increased by 7.7 Percent.
  • Absenteeism declined by .05 Percent.
  • Graduation rate at 90 Percent represents a decline of 2.8 Percent.

The full Dashboard can be viewed HERE

