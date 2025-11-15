City of Sonoma to Adopt New California Building Code Standards

At its meeting of November 19, the Sonoma City Council will discuss and potentially take action to approve codification of the state’s new Building Code Standards.

The California Building Standards Commission adopts a new edition of the California Building Standards Code (Title 24, California Code of Regulations) every three years. Each jurisdiction in California must adopt the updated codes, as published or with locally justified amendments. If not adopted locally, the state versions apply by default. Local adoption by reference allows the City to:

Amend provisions to address Sonoma-specific conditions (seismic, topographic,

wildfire risk); and Provide local flexibility while maintaining minimum state standards for public safety

To read the summary of the changes, CLICK HERE