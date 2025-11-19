Supports Animal Activist

Legality does not equal morality. Just because something is lawfully correct, that doesn’t make it morally sound. Slavery was once legal, and rescuing those slaves was illegal, and people were persecuted for running the underground railroad. And yet today, we look back on the acts of those brave souls with admiration. The victims are different here, animals, not humans, but Zoe is no different than those brave activists of long ago. She sought to rescue persecuted and enslaved innocent sentient beings just like them.

The person who wrote this article clearly eats chickens and doesn’t see the value in what this activist did. But one day no too long from now, we will no longer eat meat that comes from abused beings, and when that day comes, she will be remembered as a hero.

Natalie Bartosek