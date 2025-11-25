Objects to Fascist Tendencies

Thank you, Will Shonbrun, for calling out these brutal thugs and their ring-leaders for all these illegal assaults on American citizens. It totally reeks of the fascist government in Germany of the 1930’s. For me, the stench is undeniable. I truly hope that others will also begin speak up and call for an end to this disgusting and disturbing practice. Mainstream media is partially to blame for their tepid coverage of these savage raids. They’ll give it a 60 second spot on the evening news and then move on. Are Americans so complacent that these cruel and barbaric incidents don’t garner much interest? Just back-page news? Really?

If these fascist tendencies go on unchecked we might find that one day our democracy has slipped right through our fingers. Wake up and pay attention people! History has been known to repeat itself. There’s a lesson to be learned here…

— Gregg Montgomery