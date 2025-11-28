Clarification Needed on SB 707 Brown Act Revisions

Having reviewed the actual language of SB 707. Counties with a population of more than 30,000 are also included in the definition of “Eligible legislative body”. From SB 707:

(2) “Eligible legislative body” means any of the following:

(B) A county board of supervisors of a county, or city and county, with a population of 30,000 or more.

It would be nice if the article identified which local bodies are included in each category. It appears the City of Sonoma is not an “eligible legislative body”, but the county is. As for “eligible subsidiary body”, it appears this applies to the North Sonoma Valley MAC and the Springs MAC. What is not clear is if the SVCAC is a “eligible subsidiary body,” or not. It may not be. It may be instead an “eligible multijurisdictional body”, instead.

— David Eichar, Sonoma