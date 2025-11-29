Nominations Now Open for the 2026 City of Sonoma Honorary Alcalde

The City of Sonoma has announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2026 Honorary Alcalde, a longstanding tradition recognizing a Sonoma Valley resident (or couple) whose commitment, service, and leadership have made a meaningful and lasting impact on the community. Since 1975, each Honorary Alcalde has been celebrated at a City-hosted reception, participated in community events throughout the year, and carried the ceremonial silver-headed cane symbolizing the honor.

Nomination Criteria and Community Impact

The Honorary Alcalde designation is reserved for individuals who demonstrate consistent and thoughtful service to Sonoma Valley. Ideal nominees are those who contribute broadly through volunteer efforts, support or lead nonprofit initiatives, take on community-serving projects without compensation, and are known for working diligently without seeking recognition. Strong moral character, integrity, and a sustained commitment to the community are essential attributes.

Eligible nominees must reside in the City of Sonoma or Sonoma Valley, and nominations may be submitted for an individual or a couple.

For complete criteria and eligibility details, please refer to the full press release.

How to Nominate

Nominations will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. on January 7, 2026. To submit a nomination, please send a letter describing how your nominee meets the established criteria to:

David Guhin, City Manager

City of Sonoma

No. 1 The Plaza, Sonoma, CA 95476

Email: [email protected]

Nomination Criteria

A nominee shall have accomplished several of the following:

Participated in a broad spectrum of voluntary community service to Sonoma Valley.

Served in a leadership role in at least one nonprofit organization.

Spearheaded at least one community-serving project without compensation.

Been well-known for consistent “behind-the-scenes” good deeds.

Not sought public accolades or recognition for their work.

Demonstrated a high standard of moral and ethical values.

Eligibility

Additional eligibility requirements include:

The nominee must reside in the City of Sonoma or Sonoma Valley.

The nominee may be either an individual or a couple.

About the Honorary Alcalde Tradition

Historically, the position of alcalde has its roots in Spanish tradition and was used most extensively in Spain’s overseas colonies. The alcalde acted not only as a mayor, but as a mayor with veto powers over town council actions, the chief law enforcement officer, judge, assessor, notary, tax collector, hide inspector, and in some cases teacher of the pueblo. Historian Dr. Theodor Grivas in an article appearing in the California Historical Society Quarterly wrote: “Doubtless, the most important single officer in the administration of local government in California, both before and after the American conquest, was the alcalde.”

The alcalde’s symbol of authority was a silver-headed cane. If the alcalde himself was unable to attend an official function his cane would be sent in his place. The cane also served another less ceremonial function as a standard of measure. The alcalde, in his role as arbiter of land disputes and assessor, measured the land in question based on the length of his cane. His decision in the matter was final. The very first person named the City of Sonoma Alcalde was Mr. Richard Raoul Emparan, grandson of the Sonoma’s founder General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo. He was honored with the title in 1972 under action taken by then Supervisor Ignazio A. Vella and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and was presented with the Alcalde cane. In 1975 the Sonoma City Council decided to make naming of an Honorary Alcalde an annual process as a means of recognizing individuals in the community who had made unselfish contributions to the welfare of Sonoma. At a luncheon held on December 16, 1976 Mayor Henry Riboni announced that August Pinelli had been named as the 1976 Honorary Alcalde for the City of Sonoma. Mr. Pinelli received a silver-headed cane to carry during his tenure and plaque bearing a key to the City. The City also established a perpetual plaque to display the names of all the subsequent Honorary Alcaldes.

Today, Sonoma’s Honorary Alcalde tradition recognizes residents whose long-term service, leadership, and quiet dedication have made a lasting difference in the community.