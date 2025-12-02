E-scooter-Car collision Highlights Safety Issues

Helmet Law Ignored and Unenforced

By David Bolling

A Sonoma Valley juvenile, riding what police described as an electric “stand-on scooter,” sped through the intersection of Robinson Road and Fano Lane just after 12:30 p.m. on November 25, and collided with the left rear corner of a Mini Cooper. The rider, who was under the age of 18, was not wearing a helmet when the collision occurred and suffered sufficient injury to be transported by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa.

According to the police report, the male juvenile was “traveling fast” when he sped through the intersection, which is a well-marked four-way stop, and slammed into the Mini Cooper. The impact dented the car’s rear fender and shattered a rear quarter-window. Occupants of the car were not injured, although police reported the accident was a “traumatic” experience for them, as well as for the juvenile’s family, who were called to meet their child in the ER.

As last reported by Sonoma Police, the juvenile’s injuries were not thought to be serious or life threatening, and a definitive report on the cause of the accident was not available at press time, although police were clear the juvenile was responsible, failed to stop at the well-signed intersection, and was not wearing a helmet as required of any riders under the age of 18.



The accident prompted the Sonoma Police Department to release a cautionary message, pointing out that with school vacations happening into the new year, parents, should ensure that their kids know the rules of the road “before leaving the house on human-powered bicycle/scooters as well as the electric type. It is also up to you to know what the capabilities and class/type of e-bike your kids are riding as some may not be lawful for your kids to operate on public roadways or bike trails.”

The rapid advances in battery technology have unlocked an entirely new, practical, appealing and dangerous form of transportation ranging from e-bicycles, down through e-scooters to e-skateboards and “Onewheels,” which role on a single, central wheel and move almost like electric surfboards on land. These devices vary in power, range and top speed, but some go rather far and rather fast. A brand called Isinwheel makes electric skateboards, one of which comes with dual motors, a 2400-watt battery and hits 45 miles per hour. E-Scooters for young kids reach speeds as high as 17 miles per hour.

All the increase in miniaturized, electrified transportation has generated a corresponding increase in injuries and deaths. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has tracked a steady increase in micromobility injuries since 2017. Between 2017 and 2022, an estimated 138,000 emergency visits were linked to hoverboards and powered skateboards, while OneWheels have drawn the sharpest scrutiny. In 2022, the CPSC issued a formal warning that the delicately-balanced devices could suddenly stop balancing mid-ride, ejecting the rider. By 2023, over 300,000 units were recalled following at least four deaths and dozens of severe injuries tied to that defect.

It goes without saying, all safety experts agree, that anyone riding any wheeled form of transportation on public streets, sidewalks, roads or trails should be wearing a helmet, and anyone under 18 is required to by law. Additionally, kneepads, elbow pads, wrist braces and gloves are strongly advised and seldom worn. A CPSC report urges e-device riders to dress like they would on motorcycles.

Parents should also become familiar with where e-mobility devices are legally allowed to go and what speed limits apply. With that in mind, the Sonoma Police Department provided links for parents to review to know the age requirements for different classes of devices to ensure their kids can legally ride them on public streets and roads.

For a quick guide to types/classes of e-bikes and the requirements for each: calbike.org. Other valuable information is at Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition. And GoSafelyCA.org has excellent online resources as well.