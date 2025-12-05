Doubtful About “Nationwide Search” for Superintendent

Sadly, hiring folks from out of the Valley with zero investment in our schools has, and will not work in our favor. Ever. For them, it will never be more than “just a job.” A “nationwide search” only finds the people who want to pad their resume or raise their pay scale and move on. Perhaps, and I know I’m going out on a limb, we should look internally, at the people who care about our schools and have put a career into making them better. Someone who lives here and already has a relationship with most the people with whom they will be required to interact. Our consultants will help steer us to someone who looks good on paper. What we need is someone who looks good in real life. You don’t get that from a few interviews and a resume.

— Fogle, Sonoma