Community Meeting for Sebastiani Winery Potential Land Use Change Scheduled by City of Sonoma

Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

The Vintage House, 264 First Street East, Sonoma CA 95476

As part of the General Plan Update, the City is studying a potential land use change for the Sebastiani Winery property. City staff and the Planning Commission General Plan Ad Hoc invite the community to learn more about the potential change and share input on development standards and specific uses that could be incorporated into the City’s Municipal Code if adopted.

This meeting will include:

An overview of what is being considered in the General Plan

Discussion of possible development standards and allowed uses

Opportunity to ask questions and provide comments

Community participation is an important part of shaping policies and future land use decisions in Sonoma.

Development of the winery site, the disposition of the large industrial outbuildings, and retention of the existing vineyards are all matters raised by the public, including the neighbors of the property. A developer is suggesting a hotel, and the City of Sonoma is exploring a new zoning designation that would allow high-density housing on some or most of the acres.

In addition, the City announced that the Draft Land Use Element of the new General Plan is now available for review.

The City of Sonoma has released the Draft Land Use Element, an important component of the General Plan Update that outlines how land in Sonoma may be used in the future to support housing, economic vitality, open space, environmental protection, and the preservation of community character. The Land Use Element provides goals, policies, and land use designations that reflect the City’s long-term vision.

Draft General Plan Elements will be posted on the Documents and Maps page of the project website as they become available. Community members are encouraged to review and provide input.

Comments on the Draft Land Use Element are requested by February 2, 2026. Please send feedback to [email protected].