Advocates Boycott and General Strike

Editor:

I think it’s high time we added boycotts and a general strike to our tools in fighting fascism in the Trump administration, re: their attacks on the immigrant communities and their getting substantial funding from the likes of Home Depot and other major chains in Sonoma. Let’s call attention to these disreputable people promoting unlawful, violent, and terror-inducing actions in our towns and cities and states by hitting them where it hurts most, in their pocket books. This is an age old tool for fighting government suppression and criminal overreach. This will make the powers that be sit up and take notice, and you can count on that. Dressing up like frogs or other cartoon characters is amusing, but this onslaught against democracy and due process of the law isn’t really funny.

— Will Shonbrun