A Week or More of Rain Ahead as Wet Weather Returns

After a prolonged cold and dry spell, rain returns to the North Bay beginning Tuesday and will last on and off for a full week, according to recent forecasts.

The accumulation of of rain should amount to several inches, and there is the possibility of local flooding in the usual locations around Sonoma Valley. The rain will precede and may extend into the Christmas holiday, and travel plans should be adjusted accordingly.

Temperatures, which have been dipping into the upper 30s, are forecast to be in 40s and 50’s at night.