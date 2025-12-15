Quakes Strike Glen Ellen/Kenwood: Rogers Creek Fault Letting Off Steam?

A 4.0 earthquake was widely felt in the Glen Ellen area of Sonoma Valley yesterday, and was followed by a smaller aftershocks in the same area. A preliminary magnitude 4.0 happened at 3:30 pm followed by a 3.1 at 3:38 pm just west of Glen Ellen and a 3.4 near Kenwood at 4:04 pm. It’s possible that the quakes were on the Rogers Creek Fault, which runs along the western edge of Sonoma Valley and has been a source of major shaking in the past.

In March of this year, Sun Editor David Bolling asked whether the fault was ready to become active, and voiced his concerns. “Given the announced, if fluctuating, 33-percent likelihood of a 6.7 or greater earthquake on the nearby Hayward-Rogers Creek fault between now and 2038, it would seem wise for Sonoma Valley residents to know what to expect and what to do about it.”

