Boebert Bill Would Overturn ESA to Permit Killing Wolves

Editor:

The bill by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to strip away all remaining federal protections for gray wolves was (at press time) expected to come up for a vote in the House December 18.

The bill (H.R. 845) is misleadingly named the “Pet and Livestock Protection Act of 2025,” but the true purpose is to gut remaining protections for wolves under the Endangered Species Act, while blocking any attempt to challenge the delisting in court.

This is an attempt by a member of Congress to abuse their power and to ignore science to target one species directly. If it passes, this bill would put political decision making in the driver’s seat, bypassing the Endangered Species Act and government scientists as necessary protections for gray wolves are thrown to the curb.

The truth is that this bill isn’t about protecting livestock: More livestock animals are lost to weather each year than the small number lost to wolves. And non-lethal deterrent tools have a proven track record of stopping conflicts and helping wolves and people share the landscape.

Don’t let members of Congress set a bad precedent for targeting vulnerable wildlife for political reasons. Make sure your representative knows you want them to vote NO on Rep. Boebert’s wolf delisting bill!

Your voice has power. Speak up to defend wolf recovery and tell your friends and family to take action too.

Robert Dewey

Vice President, Government Relations

Defenders of Wildlife

(Editor’s note: This bill may have passed the House by the time you read this

but it will still have to pass the Senate.)