Bob Edwards: Would Jesus Ban Dogs On The Plaza?

If tacky yard signs periodically posted at all its entrances are any indication, there is no greater violation of the Ten Commandments or affront to Human Decency than allowing a Canis Lupis Familiaris – a Dog – to set a single paw on the grounds of Sonoma’s City Plaza.

The penalty for their scofflaw owners is a citation. But the proliferation of “NO DOGS ALLOWED” signs – occasionally augmented by a stern warning to violators from a passing City employee – creates a disturbing impression that canines who repeatedly trespass on the Plaza will be visited by Kristi Noem.

Banning Dogs from the Plaza is so sad. Our Valley is home to more beloved Dogs than human children of any temperament, a species declining so rapidly that our school district has closed three schools and may soon have to offer scholarships to staff its athletic teams.

Since money-packing tourists often bring their Fidos along on trips to our Valley, one would think that a City ever-eager for more tourist dollar$ would welcome Earth’s Most Beloved Creature – and the people who love them – to a Plaza in the center of town, a Plaza surrounded by many Dog-friendly businesses.

But no. And why not? No official rationale has ever been given for banning Dogs from the Plaza. Sonoma’s city code already requires that – unlike children – Dogs anywhere in public must be on a short leash and under control at all times.

Yes, even a leashed Dog might occasionally ‘soil’ the Plaza, but the solution is familiar: poop bags, which owners typically carry, perhaps also made available by the City in containers affixed to the Plaza trash cans, as the City now does on posts along the City’s public bike paths. Given the Plaza’s regular use by humans, it is unlikely that a Plaza-pooping pooch would go unnoticed.

An occasional such happening might create temporary unpleasantness but no more so than moles, or trash-strewing humans (occasionally besotted) who wear some areas of Plaza lawn down to dirt. Or the squirrels, ducks and other visiting wildlife who poop/pee/spit willy-nilly all over the Plaza and never pick up after themselves. Or even wipe.

The City manager has reportedly opined that residents are probably split 50-50 as to allowing Dogs on the Plaza. Perhaps. But it’s time to give the canine-loving 50-percent a chance to demonstrate Responsible Plaza Use.

In January, 2022, the City Council was asked to allow a ‘test period’ for Dogs on the Plaza, but never did. But why not do a fairly-structured test-run for a few months and see how it goes? The extent of negative behaviors (of Dogs and/or their owners) could be documented (with cellphone cameras ?) and assessed. The only folks who might oppose a fair test are anti-Dog grumpies who know those fur-balls would pass with flying colors.

Yes, there may occasionally be other minor ‘incidents,’ e.g., a Labradoodle selling acorns to under-aged squirrels, a Border Collie herding a bevy of ducks into their duck pond, or children screaming in delight as a wiggly-butt Golden Retriever licks their faces. But with each Dog’s owner at the other end of its leash, unwelcomed behavior is easily prevented or curtailed.

Finally, as the most joyous and holy Shopping Season of the year approaches its peak, perhaps City Council should look in the mirror and ask itself: Would Jesus ban Dogs from the Plaza??

Note to Editor : In 4th grade, Miss Colvin said ‘Dog’ is a proper noun and should ALWAYS be capitalized.