Increasingly Ignored, Annoyed & Rattled Property Owners

The following letter was sent to officials in Sonoma County, and a copy sent to the Sonoma Valley Sun.

Dear Madam Supervisor, Ms. Rivera and Mr. Hoevertsz:

We who live off of Norrom Rd and in the Mission Highlands neighborhood that is accessed by Norrbom Road and other smaller roads from the Square of Downtown Sonoma have a DESPERATE request.

We have noticed that over the last two years the county has completely re-paved Trinity Road, Cavedale Road, Moon Mountain Rd, Gehricke Road, and Lovall Valley Road.

These five roads lead from the valley floor up the Mayacamas range as does Norrbom Road and its connecting roads. Some of these roads are very long such as Cavedale, which is over 7 miles Jong. Norrbom Road and it’s connecting roads are also nearly 7 miles in length.

Trinity Rd, Cavedale Rd. and Moon Mountain Rd. are the 3 roads to our north Gehricke Rd and Lovall Valley Rd are to the 2 roads to our south

5 out of 6 access roads from the valley floor into the Mayacamas range have been repaved in the last 18 months. except for ours.

All of these roads and the properties they serve experienced significant fire damage and clean up traffic after the most recent fires in 2017 and

Over the last 20 years. Norrbom Rd and the Mission Highlands have received several patch work crews some of it as recent as a few weeks ago where over 250 patches were made on our roads.

150 PATCHES CLEARLY INDICATES THE NEED FOR A COMPLETE RESURFACING INCLUDED WITH THIS LETTER ARE PIECES OF THE VERY ROAD WE SPEAK OF.

We are thankful for these efforts. However, our road is in dis-repair It is a safety hazard The patchwork crews aren’t enough. Large craters are regularly forming on Norrbom Rd, High Rd. Low Rd, Mallard Rd and Ridge Rd. We do not expect unfair attention, or services.

We only ask for what is fair. There are more voters and homeowners up Norrbom Rd. than nearly all the other roads combined. Our property tax contribution to the County easily exceeds over $3 million a year.

Few of us have children in school. None of us are concerned about safety as the County Sheriff office is at the base of our road. The sole contribution the County can make to us who live in this beautiful part of the world is to keep our roads safe and whole. They are now neither.

We request a full re-pavement of Norrbom Rd and the other roads of Mission Highlands (High Rd, Low Rd, Ridge Rd., Mallard Dr.) as the County found the ability to do so at Trinity and Cavedale and Moon Mountain and Gehricke and Lovall Valley work that was completed within the last 18 months.

Property Owners and Taxpayers of Norrbom Rd. & Mission Highlands