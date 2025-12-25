Rethink “Old”: How Your Mindset Can Transform Your Health

By Dr. Devatara Holman and Dr. Evan Shepherd Reiff

In our integrative medical clinic, we often hear patients attribute their challenges and ailments—aches, pains, indigestion, insomnia, or memory issues—to simply “getting old.” With that expression often comes a sigh and a shrugging of the shoulders in a sign of surrender, as if there is nothing left to do about it.

The way we describe our ailments is often very subjective—heavily influenced by our personal experience and core belief—rather than based on the objective reality of the ailment itself. Many of us might hear this subjective view playing out in our own minds in thoughts like:

“My joints ache because of aging.”

“I don’t feel well because I am old.”

“I don’t think clearly because of my age.”

This kind of thinking can become a major obstacle to wellness and happiness. We encourage our patients to adopt a more objective rather than subjective approach to their health and wellness concerns. The reason is that changing our thinking in this way significantly impacts our actual health, vitality, and longevity.

It is true at any age, and especially as we get older, that believing our health issues are solely due to aging can actually worsen and lead to additional health problems. We can gain many benefits by shifting our mindset to a more positive, subjective view of our state of health.

The Power of Positive Aging

Research supports the real benefits of moving away from this subjective viewpoint. One example is Yale School of Public Health professor Dr. Becca Levy, who has studied how our thoughts affect our cognitive and physical health, as well as our lifespan. In her book, Breaking the Age Code, she examined common beliefs about aging and found that people with negative thoughts and feelings about getting older are more likely to experience higher stress levels and a greater incidence of common diseases. These negative thoughts can lead us to limit our interests, choices, and activities, such as maintaining a healthy diet, exercising, or seeking out and receiving medical care that can genuinely address and heal our concerns.

Dr. Levy concluded that, “Negative self-perceptions of aging are associated with a higher prevalence for all of the eight most expensive health conditions among Americans”. These conditions include heart disease, diabetes, musculoskeletal disorders, and injuries…. In every case, I found information that not only contradicted the negative stereotype but also highlighted a strength that comes with aging. This view that old age is all negative decline just doesn’t seem to be the case.”

We agree wholeheartedly!

Shifting to an Objective View

The everyday use of the English word “old” is often associated with being run-down, used up, or irrelevant. It’s applied to people of a certain age and is seen as the cause of many ailments, limited abilities, and the need for many medications.

Instead of using this type of subjective, more negative mode of thinking about being “old,” we can adopt an objective mode of thinking, focused on the concise, objective information involved, without embellishment or personal opinions. Examples of this sound more like:

“I’m experiencing painful joints.”

“I’m not feeling very energetic or enthusiastic.”

“Sometimes my thinking is not so clear.”

This shows that we do not need to see that our illnesses are inevitable and age-dependent. Younger people also deal with pain, mental fog, low energy, lack of motivation, digestive issues, insomnia, and other health problems.

When we start viewing our lives from an objective perspective—focusing on “just the facts”—we can eliminate the stigma and the obsession that health problems worsen with age. We can regard our health issues with a broader outlook on potential causes and solutions, and become open to the wide variety of innovative treatment options available now for addressing the underlying causes of acute and chronic health concerns, such as:

Aches and pains.

Sleep problems

Lack of clear thinking

Digestive disorders

Low energy, feeling emotionally blue, or uninspired

And many, many more.

A Positive View Generates a Wellspring of Positive Effects

Having a more positive, objective approach to our health and happiness at any age can lead us to finding the right health professional, the proper method, and the most effective treatment for any concern or disorder.

This way, we can overcome the “Illusion of Being Old” as we age and instead live a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Dr. Devatara Holman and Dr. Evan Shepherd Reiff practice Integrative Chinese Medicine at Valley Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine in Sonoma.