Artist Laura Griffith Exhibit at Sonoma Valley Library

The Sonoma Valley Regional Library, in conjunction with the Friends of the Sonoma Valley Library, is hosting an exhibition of elegant oil paintings by Laura Griffith from January 1 – 31. The public is invited to meet the artist at a reception on Friday, January 9 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm in the library’s Forum Room. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibition will be available to view for the entire month of January during opening hours when the meeting room is not in use.

Laura’s work, from the genre of classical still life, has evolved toward a contemporary, joyful vision where art belongs in the life of the individual. She sees the world in vibrant color and strives to put that color onto canvas. Her vision is an intense interaction on a grand scale, in clear light and color, strong shadows and complex reflections, executed for a clean, pared-down presentation.

This exhibition is part of an art series organized by Friends of the Library President Cathy Coleman, with the assistance of volunteers from the Friends of the Sonoma Valley Library.