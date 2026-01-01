Thanks to Helen Marsh for her article – one does have to wonder if we are spending funds that mostly benefit the students – and of course, turnover in key leadership positions means we make no progress and only lose ground as each respective leader tries to impose their own twist on the direction of the district.
— Selma Blancusa
Appreciates Article About Economics of School Enrollment
