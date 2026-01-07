Hermosillo Elected Chair of Sonoma County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo was elected 2026 chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors yesterday, becoming the first Latina to lead the five-member body in the County of Sonoma’s 176-year history. Supervisor Chris Coursey was named vice chair, and Supervisor David Rabbitt was named chair pro-tem.

Hermosillo was elected in 2024 to represent the First District, which includes east Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Valley. She was vice chair in 2025 under Chair Lynda Hopkins.

“I recognize the significance of this moment,” Hermosillo said in her opening remarks. “I am here because my parents sacrificed, because so many friends and families worked twice as hard to get where they are for a better chance for themselves and their families.”

Hermosillo noted that economic uncertainty and shifting priorities in the federal and state government will pose challenges in the coming year.

“Fiscal responsibility will be essential. We must continue to be careful stewards of our limited public resources so that Sonoma County remains resilient, and prepared for the future,” Hermosillo said. “But with uncertainty also comes the opportunity to be problem solvers, to listen more deeply, to strengthen collaboration, to build meaningful public and private partnerships, and to ensure that everyone feels seen, heard, and valued in the decisions we make from this dais every Tuesday.”

In her outgoing comments as chair, Hopkins thanked her colleagues on the Board of Supervisors and the more than 4,300 County employees for their service to the public.

“We have amazing human beings who show up every day to make our community just a little bit better. To be a part of that team is really the greatest privilege of my working life,” Hopkins said before passing the gavel to Chair Hermosillo.

Coursey was elected in 2020 and reelected in 2024 to represent the Third District, which encompasses much of Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park. He served as chair in 2023.

“This is a proud and historic moment for Sonoma County,” Coursey said. “Chair Hermosillo’s leadership reflects the diversity of our community and the progress we continue to make in ensuring everyone has a seat at the table. I look forward to supporting her and my colleagues on the Board as we navigate the year ahead together.”