Lasseter Film “Swapped” To Be Previewed at Sebastiani Theater Jan. 9

The Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma will host an exclusive preview of Skydance Animation’s upcoming film, “Swapped,” on Friday, January 9. The event will benefit Jack London Park Partners, the non-profit organization that funds and operates Jack London State Historic Park.

Producer John Lasseter (“Toy Story,” “Cars,” “A Bug’s Life”), Director Nathan Greno (“Tangled”), and Editor Tim Mertens (“Wreck-It Ralph”) will be attending the evening’s festivities.

“Swapped” is set in an animal kingdom called the Valley, where a tiny woodland creature (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) and a regal bird (voiced by Juno Temple) find themselves in a body-swap mishap. The two sworn enemies are forced to walk in each other’s feathers and fur as they embark on a wild adventure together.

This will be the only opportunity to see the film on the big screen before it begins streaming on Netflix in 2026.

The event is also a birthday celebration honoring two of Sonoma Valley’s most iconic storytellers – Jack London and John Lasseter – who share the same birthday on January 12. A variety of events and activities are being planned at the park throughout the year to celebrate Jack London’s 150th birthday. Details are available at https://jacklondonpark.com/150th-birthday/.

The film will be introduced and shown at 6:30 p.m. Three levels of tickets are available, including the “Director’s Circle” which includes a wine reception before the show and dinner afterward at Della Santina’s in Sonoma. Seats are limited and tickets are available at https://jacklondonpark.com/swapped/.

Jack London State Historic Park, in the heart of the Sonoma Valley, is one of the first non-profit organizations to be entrusted with management of a state park on behalf of the people of California. Funding to keep the park going strong is generated from visitors, members, and generous donors. Learn more about the park at https://jacklondonpark.com/ and on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.