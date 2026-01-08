Bombing in Venezuela

Borrowed words from the Women’s March

Last night, the United States bombed Venezuela’s capital.

Our first concern is with Venezuelans living through this violence right now — families, workers, women, migrants, journalists — who did not choose this war and are now carrying its consequences.

Venezuelans have endured years of repression and economic collapse. Some may feel relief; others fear what comes next. What’s clear is this: Venezuela’s future should belong to its people — not to Trump’s regime.

This attack was not about drugs, safety, or democracy. Venezuela is not a major supplier of drugs to the United States¹. This was about power — an authoritarian leader manufacturing a foreign crisis to distract from his failures at home. The goal of this illegal strike was oil and protecting the US dollar as the world’s oil currency.

What happens abroad comes home. Occupation normalizes violence. Call your member of Congress. Demand an immediate end to U.S. military action in Venezuela. Protect civilians. Respect sovereignty.

U.S. Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-312

Lisa Storment, Sonoma