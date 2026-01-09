Third Charter School for Sonoma Valley

By Anna Pier

In a four to one vote, on January 8 the Board of Trustees of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District approved the petition of the MacArthur Park Charter School Board (MPCS) to open a TK–5 (Transitional Kindergarten through Fifth Grade) school in August 2026. The petitioners expect 218 students to open the school year. They have requested use of the Prestwood School site, which the Board had voted to close in June of this year. Location of the new charter school remains, however, undecided. Approval of the petition followed over three hours dedicated to that question, beginning with public comment which was limited by the Board to 90 seconds.

The trustees’ decision steamrolled the clear analysis in the District office staff report which advised against approving the MPCS petition. That report identified four of the eight standards of the California Education Code which the charter petitioners did not satisfy. Acting Superintendent Rena Seifts pointed out, as she presented a summary of the written report, that the staff which had prepared it “reflected 79 years of service in public education.” At the opening of the meeting, Valley of the Moon Teachers’ Association co-presidents Laura Hoban and Richelle Ryan stated the union’s opposition to the new charter proposal, explaining that while they value the strong advocates for public education who are bringing the petition, the teachers question whether the proposal aligns with long term stability goals for the District.

Trustee Catarina Landry opened the discussion in support of the MPCS petition, saying that her guiding light is “legal,” and the fact that the petitioners could take the denied petition to the County for approval, or even then to the State, where appeals are approved 7 out of 10 times. Landry said she agreed with the District staff’s findings but, “by not approving the petition, we’re losing control of our decisions.” Landry didn’t think there were legal grounds to deny the petition. She also asserted several times, “These are our students, these are taxpayers,” concluding that she didn’t want the decision to divide the community.

After a break at 10:00, Trustee Jason Lehman reminded the public that this moment was the first opportunity that he and fellow trustees had to talk among each other. Lehman was enthusiastic about charter schools, regretting that the Board had failed to celebrate the two long term existing charters, Sonoma Charter School and Woodland Star Charter School. He described the two schools as part of the District’s “best practices.”

The sole trustee opposing the petition was Gerado Guzman. Trying to focus his fellows’ attention on essential missing elements in the petition, such as a radically inadequate budget allocation for Special Education,

Guzman pointed out that “the experts, the educators, have said the petition is not ready to approve.” He added that the petition as written, even including the rebuttal to the staff report, “is not ready to succeed.”

Guzman voiced several times his concern that MPCS, despite outreach intent, will have a student body which does not reflect the District student population. He juxtaposed the heat maps (showing preponderance of students) of MPCS’ “meaningfully interested” families – clustered around the Prestwood site– with the majority of Valley students, clustered in the Springs. Trustee Ching echoed Guzman’s concern, acknowledging that she has always worried about lack of ethnic and socio-economic balance in the schools. Later Landry rebutted that she didn’t want to deny the “kiddos on the heat map clustered around Prestwood.”

Fielding some questions resulting from Guzman’s insistence on examining flaws in the petition, Amber Williams, Coordinator of Educational Services, affirmed that she had taken very seriously the task of reporting on the charter school petition. She pointed out that if the Board would deny the charter, the petitioners would have an opportunity to fix the flaws in their petition. She concluded, “With my experience as an educator, including as a principal, and with my morals, I cannot approve it.”

Acting Superintendent Seifts attempted to add to Williams’ comments by explaining that the staff’s concerns were that many areas were not thought out, but her remarks were interrupted by President Bell. Trustee Guzman persisted with his concern about the drastic underbudgeting for special ed, which Director of Special Ed Troy Knox strongly affirmed.

President Bell stated that it is easy to find a reason to deny the petition, but he believes in choice, and “these are taxpayers.” To Trustee Guzman, Bell opined that if MPCS is very successful, the disadvantaged socio-economically that Guzman was worried about “will want to come to it.”

Ensuing discussion focused on facilities, and mention of the possibility of co-locating Woodland Star Charter School, currently at the old Dunbar School site in Glen Ellen since 2023, and the new MacArthur Park Charter School, at the Prestwood site. By February 1 the District will make a facility offer to the new charter school.