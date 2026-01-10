Objects to Approval of New Charter School

At this point there is really no reason to try and help this school district resolve it’s financial problems. The 4 that voted for this should be blamed if the the district remains dysfunctional, with financial issues, and at some point gets taken over by the state. It is stated above that a school near by raises home values. The home values on the east side of Sonoma are already so high, that the only people able buy there are the very wealthy. Many of them will be older, with no children of school age. The few wealthy with school age who buy on the east side, may or may not send them to this charter school. The majority of children at this charter school will be from other areas of the valley with lower home prices and more children already, thus taking funding from the school district. The financial analysis done by staff was ignored. Only one trustee had the capacity to understand reality. And the fact that Bell interrupts the acting superintendent, does not bode well for the person they select to be the next superintendent. Why would anyone want to work with this board? No matter how much you pay someone, if they are not listened to or respected as superintendent they will leave. This board does not have the background and training to micro manage as they have been doing for years and keep a competent person as superintendent. Plus, their useless marathon meetings, where they listen to no one but themselves will continue.

— Josette Brose-Eichar, Sonoma