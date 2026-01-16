Objects to Removal Of Pride Flag at Sonoma High

Dear Editor:

I’m writing because I think the community deserves to know…

Many of us (at Sonoma High) were surprised to see today that the pride flag (which has flown since 2019 following student advocacy) has been removed and will no longer be flown at the school. There is talk that there was pressure from a specific board member and he directed our acting superintendent to have it removed. All of the staff I have talked to is extremely dismayed by this decision and worried about our students and the decision being made without community/ school/ student /staff input. I think the community deserves to know about this and so wanted to share it.

I believe that there may be plans in the works to alert the community, including reaching out to the papers. So you might get more information from a more official source. But I wanted to share this as soon as possible because it’s very concerning.

Thank you,

José Alonso Carrillo Reyes