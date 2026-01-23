Public Invited to Offer Input on the County’s Top Priorities, Feb. 3

The public is invited to offer input on the County’s top priorities on Tuesday, Feb. 3, when the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will hold its meeting in Sonoma Valley. The meeting will include the Board’s annual priority setting session in which supervisors identify the goals they wish to accomplish for the coming year. It will be held at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building beginning at 10 a.m.

What: Sonoma County Board of Supervisors priority setting meeting

When: Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

Where: Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building, 126 1st Street W., Sonoma

“This meeting gives our board the opportunity to align our priorities and set a strong foundation for the year ahead,” said Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Hearing directly from our constituents is essential to ensuring that our work truly reflects the needs and priorities of our entire community.”

The public is invited to attend the meeting and address the board. Spanish translation will be available. If a commenter is unable to attend in person, they may email comments to the Board of Supervisors to [email protected]. The public may review the published agenda and also follow the discussion via a live stream of the meeting on Zoom.