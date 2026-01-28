Documentary Beyond the Rainbow to Benefit Sonoma Valley Pride at Sebastiani Theatre

Documentary Beyond the Rainbow to Benefit Sonoma Valley Pride at Sebastiani Theatre

Sonoma Valley Pride in partnership with Out In The Vineyard and Wake UP Sonoma is proud to present Beyond the Rainbow, a short documentary film screening on Saturday, March 15, at 3:00 PM at the historic Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma. Doors will open at 2:30 PM. Proceeds from the event will benefit Sonoma Valley Pride and its ongoing mission to celebrate, support, and uplift the LGBTQ+ community in Sonoma Valley.

Beyond the Rainbow chronicles a historic and transformative moment for San Francisco Pride, highlighting the leadership of two groundbreaking figures: Suzanne Ford, the first openly transgender woman to serve as Executive Director of SF Pride, and Nguyen Pham, the first gay Vietnamese American to serve as Board President of the organization. Through their stories, the film explores themes of representation, resilience, and the evolving future of LGBTQ+ leadership.

This event is intentionally designed as a trans-safe space—centering dignity, visibility, and belonging for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive community members. We ask all attendees to show up with respect, care, and openness.

Immediately following the screening, attendees are invited to stay for a Q&A discussion and meet-and-greet featuring Suzanne Ford and the film’s Director Antonio Contreras, offering a rare opportunity for conversation and reflection on the impact of inclusive leadership within one of the world’s most visible Pride organizations. Panel will also include Nguyen Pham, first gay Vietnamese American to serve as Board President of SF Pride.

“This film captures an important moment in LGBTQ+ history—one that speaks not only to San Francisco Pride, but to communities everywhere striving for equity, visibility, and meaningful representation,” said organizers. “We are honored to host this event in support of Sonoma Valley Pride.”

Tickets and additional event details are available through Sonoma Valley Pride Sonoma Valley Pride – Celebrating Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity for all

and Wake UP Sonoma www.wakeupsonoma.org Websites.

Ticket Link: Beyond the Rainbow | Press Democrat News Group

Event Details:

Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma Valley

Saturday, March 15

Doors open at 2:30 PM

Screening begins at 3:00 PM

Post-film Q&A and Meet & Greet with Suzanne Ford, Antonio Contreras film maker and Nguyen Pham.