Editorial: Not Just Any Flag

The Pride Flag was first flown at Sonoma Valley High in 2019, hoisted, as an outcome of student advocacy, at a ceremony which students heralded as marking a new inclusivity at their school. It has been proudly flying below the Stars and Stripes on the flagpole in front of the school on Broadway until January 16 of this year, when it was unceremoniously, with no public discussion or notice, removed. The effect on many in the student community was dramatic and devastating.

Letters to the editor protesting this shocking unilateral action were written by students and the Sonoma community that day, and published online by the Sun. These letters revealed the upset, fear and misgivings felt by students, occasioned by this peremptory removal. There was speculation as to who had authorized the action.

A prime target was David Bell, President of the Sonoma Valley Unified School Board of Trustees. On January 19, in a letter of apology to the whole Sonoma community, Trustee Bell acknowledged responsibility for the decision, and apologized. His letter contained, however, mitigating language. He expressed the wish for a new flag policy where the Pride flag would be just one of various flags to be flown, such as FFA (Future Farmers of America) flag, the Mexican flag “on Cinco de Mayo,”, a flag to celebrate the unbeaten football team. He outlined a plan to have the Board address this to formulate a flag policy. The inclusion of the Pride flag with all these others eclipses its significance.

The Pride flag is categorically different from flags for school organizations, from the flag of Mexico, or from the flag of a school team. It represents the acceptance of a whole group of society –and in this case, students – who historically have suffered shame, been ostracized, bullied and even despised for their sexual preference. The Pride flag’s removal echoed at the high school campus –and in our Valley – the assault from Washington on the hard-earned rights of the Pride community. The Pride flag affirms that LGBQT+ students are welcome on Sonoma High’s campus, and that bullying, harassment or discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated.

In a statement he read at a Special Session of the Board on January 27, Trustee Bell referenced his earlier apology and revealed that he had discussed the question with Acting Superintendent Seifts and new Superintendent Jason Sutter, and “we have determined that the best course of action is to listen to our students.” Sutter will lead the planning of a process to hear the students’ voices, with the express idea that they will “guide the board … to formulate a policy that will be inclusive for all students.” The statement concluded, “Our fundamental goal remains. A school environment where every student feels seen, safe, and supported.”

We’re glad Trustee Bell brought this issue to the new superintendent. And by the way, congratulations to President Bell and the whole Board for listening to the local community and selecting a superintendent not only well-respected and highly qualified, but from Sonoma Valley.

It is our hope that Superintendent Sutter lives up to the reputation that precedes him and, by listening to students, helps them formulate and recommend to the Board a policy that fully validates the unique significance of the Pride flag and its essential role at Sonoma High.

–Sun Editorial Board

(Photo by Madeleine Edwards)