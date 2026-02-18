Community Vigil in Support of Ukraine

The Sonoma Sister Cities Association and its Kaniv Committee invite the community to gather for a vigil marking the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. on February 22, in front of Sonoma City Hall, which will serve as the backdrop for the program. The vigil offers an opportunity for reflection and solidarity, particularly in support of Sonoma’s Sister City, Kaniv, Ukraine. Members of the Kaniv community are expected to view the program remotely.

All are welcome to attend.