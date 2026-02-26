Join the City of Sonoma in Celebrating the 2026 Alcalde

A free reception honoring community leader Gary Edwards.

The City of Sonoma invites the community to attend a special reception honoring Gary Edwards, who has been selected by the Sonoma City Council as the 2026 Honorary Alcalde. The celebration will take place on Thursday, March 12, 2026, recognizing Edwards’ decades of service, leadership, and steadfast dedication to the Sonoma Valley.

Named at the January 26, 2026, City Council meeting, Edwards continues a tradition dating back to 1975 that honors a resident whose contributions exemplify Sonoma’s spirit of community service. The title “Alcalde,” the Spanish word for mayor, is the City’s ceremonial “Citizen of the Year” distinction.

The reception will celebrate Edwards’ remarkable contributions and ongoing commitment to the Sonoma community. All are welcome to attend and join in honoring Sonoma’s 2026 Honorary Alcalde as the ceremonial silver-topped cane is passed at Vintage House, 264 1st St East,