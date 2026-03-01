March Art Exhibit at the Sonoma Valley Regional Library

March Artists: Altimira Middle School Visual Art Students

The Sonoma Valley Regional Library, in conjunction with the Friends of the Sonoma Valley Library, is excited to announce that for the month of March, our featured artists are students in Cheryl Coldiron’s Visual Arts class at Altimira Middle School.

Some 135 students were invited to participate in the show, which is based on the artists in Oaxaca, Mexico, who carve animals and paint them with bright colors and patterns.

Each student chose a domestic pet, wild animal, or an imaginary creature that they wanted to draw, and then made paintings of the animals, decorated with colorful line patterns and flowers Oaxacan-style.

The public is invited to meet the student artists at a reception on Friday, March 13 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm in the library’s Forum Room. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibition will be available to view for the month of March during opening hours when the meeting room is not in use.

This exhibition is part of an art series organized by Friends of the Library President Cathy Coleman, with the assistance of volunteers from the Friends of the Sonoma Valley Library.