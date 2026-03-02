Sonoma Ecology Offers Van Hoosear Wildflower Preserve Walks

Due to high demand, The Sonoma Ecology center has implemented special guidelines for the registration process. Read on to learn how you can secure a coveted space on one of the Wildflower Walks and experience one of Sonoma Valley’s most treasured landscapes, guided by expert naturalists from Sonoma Ecology Center.

Registration for each walk will open 10 days prior to the event date, at 9:00 am. Due to high demand and limited space, only one registration per person is allowed.

Van Hoosear is a stunning 163-acre wildflower preserve in the foothills of Sonoma Mountain. The property — a gently sloping grassland with more than 250 species of common and rare wildflowers and native grasses — is permanently protected under a conservation easement made possible by the voter-approved Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District (Ag + Open Space) and the California Wildlife Conservation Board.

Sonoma Ecology Center manages Van Hoosear through a partnership with the landowner, and every spring our naturalists lead the public on guided tours through its spectacular wildflower displays.

