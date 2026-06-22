Public Invited to Human Rights Summit and Resource Fair

On June 26 in Santa Rosa

The Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights is hosting the inaugural Sonoma County Human Rights Summit & Immigration/Consumer Resource Fair, on Friday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma County Administration Building, Room 100A, 575 Administration Drive in Santa Rosa.

The first-of-its-kind event will bring together community leaders, advocates, educators, elected officials, nonprofit organizations, and residents from throughout Sonoma County for a day dedicated to advancing human rights, promoting inclusion and strengthening community partnerships.

Hosted by the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights, the Summit is designed to foster meaningful dialogue, highlight local resources, celebrate diversity, and inspire action around issues impacting communities across Sonoma County.

“This Summit represents an important milestone for Sonoma County,” said Daniel H. Sohn, Chair of the Sonoma County Human Rights Summit and District 1 Commissioner on the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights. “Human rights are the foundation of healthy, thriving communities. By bringing together diverse voices, lived experiences, and community resources, we hope to strengthen understanding, build partnerships, and inspire collective action to ensure Sonoma County remains a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”

The Summit will open with welcoming remarks from Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Rebecca Hermosillo, Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights Chair Katrina Phillips, and Summit Chair Daniel H. Sohn. Attendees will also be honored with a traditional Pomo prayer song presented by Joe Salinas, Tribal Member of the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians of the Stewarts Point Rancheria, cultural leader, artist, and community organizer.

A featured highlight of the Summit will be a fireside chat entitled “Human Rights in Action: Building Safer, More Inclusive Communities,” moderated by Commissioner Sohn and featuring leaders representing organizations and communities from across Sonoma County, including: Katrina Phillips, Chair, Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights; Nancy Rogers, President & CEO, North Bay Black Chamber of Commerce; Khilynn Fowler, Chief Operating Officer & Director of Transgender Services, North Bay LGBTQ+ Community & Visitors Center; Maben Rainwater, Executive Director, Professionals With Pride LGBT Chamber of Commerce; Sabrina Sidi Salah, Regional Director – San Francisco, U.S. Institute of Diplomacy & Human Rights; Joanne M. Brown, Officer At-Large, Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women.

The Summit’s keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Nas Mohamed, a Qatari-American physician, internationally recognized human rights advocate, and political asylum recipient. Dr. Mohamed is widely known for his advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ+ individuals and human rights around the world and will share his personal journey and insights on advancing equality, dignity, and justice.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with organizations participating in the Immigration and Consumer Resource Fair, which will provide information, resources, and services to community members and families throughout the day. Participating and supporting organizations include: Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights; Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women; Sonoma Immigrant Services; Catholic Charities of Northwest California; North Bay Black Chamber of Commerce; North Bay LGBTQ+ Community & Visitors Center; Professionals With Pride LGBT Chamber of Commerce; U.S. Institute of Diplomacy & Human Rights.

The event will also feature a special performance by acclaimed attorney, advocate, and spoken-word artist Bernice Espinoza, “The Poet-Lawyer.”

The Summit is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided to attendees who pre-register at https://SoCoHumanRightsSummit.eventbrite.com.