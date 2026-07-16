Candidate Nominations Now Open for Nov. 3 General Election

Candidate nominations opened July 13 and close Aug. 7 (except if extended – see below) for school, municipal, and special district offices up for election in the Nov. 3 General Election, Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Evelyn Mendez announced today.

Registered voters in Sonoma County who want to run for any of these offices must file nomination paperwork by close of business on Aug. 7 in order to have their names placed on the ballot. If nomination papers for an eligible incumbent are not filed by close of business on Aug. 7, the deadline to file for that office for anyone other than the incumbent is extended until close of business on Aug. 12.

The offices up for election are as follows:

School Offices

County Boards of Education

o Sonoma County Board of Education, Trustee Areas 2 (Southwest County), 4 (Northeast County)

Community College District Governing Boards

o Sonoma County Junior College District, Trustee Areas 1 (East County), 2 (South County) [Marin*], 5 (Central Santa Rosa), 7 (West County)

Unified School District Governing Boards†

o Calistoga Joint Unified School District [Napa*]

o Cloverdale Unified School District

o Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, Trustee Areas 1, 2, 4

o Geyserville Unified School District

o Healdsburg Unified School District, Trustee Areas 1, 5

o Sonoma Valley Unified School District, Trustee Areas 1, 2

o Windsor Unified School District

High School District Governing Boards

o City of Santa Rosa High School District, Trustee Areas 2, 4, 6

o Petaluma City (Elementary) and Petaluma Joint Union High School Districts, Trustee Areas 2, 3 [Marin*], 5

o Point Arena Joint Union High / Arena Union School Districts [Mendocino*]

o West Sonoma County Union High School District, Trustee Areas 1, 3, 5

Elementary School District Governing Boards

o Alexander Valley Union School District

o Bellevue Union School District

o Bennett Valley Union School District

o Cinnabar School District

o Dunham School District

o Forestville Union School District

o Fort Ross School District

o Gravenstein Union School District

o Guerneville School District

o Harmony Union School District

o Horicon School District

o Kenwood School District

o Laguna Joint School District [Marin*]

o Liberty School District

o Mark West Union School District

o Monte Rio Union School District

o Montgomery School District

o Oak Grove Union School District, Trustee Areas 1, 3, 4

o Old Adobe Union School District

o Piner-Olivet Union School District

o Rincon Valley Union School District, Trustee Areas 2, 3, 5

o Roseland School District

o Sebastopol Union School District

o Twin Hills Union School District

o Two Rock Union School District

o Waugh School District

o West Side Union School District

o Wilmar Union School District

o Wright School District

Municipal Offices

City/Town Councils

o Cloverdale City Council

o Cotati City Council

o Healdsburg City Council, Districts 2, 4

o Petaluma City Council, Districts 1, 2, 3

o Rohnert Park City Council, Districts 2, 5

o Santa Rosa City Council, Districts 2, 4, 6

o Sebastopol City Council

o Sonoma City Council, Districts 1, 3, 5

o Windsor Town Council, Districts 1, 4

City/Town Mayor

o Petaluma Mayor

o Windsor Mayor

City/Town Treasurer

o Cloverdale City Treasurer

Special District Offices

Community Services District Boards of Directors

o Cazadero Community Services District

o Graton Community Services District

Fire Protection District Boards of Directors

o Cloverdale Fire Protection District

o Gold Ridge Fire Protection District

o Graton Fire Protection District

o North Sonoma Coast Fire Protection District

o Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District

o Schell-Vista Fire Protection District

o Sonoma County Fire District

o Sonoma Valley Fire District

o Timber Cove Fire Protection District

Health Care District Boards of Directors

o Cloverdale Health Care District

o Healthy Petaluma District, Zones 1, 3

o North Sonoma County Healthcare District

o Sonoma Valley Health Care District

Life Support District Boards of Directors

o Coast Life Support District [Mendocino*]

Recreation and Park District Boards of Directors

o Camp Meeker Recreation and Park District

Water District Boards of Directors

o Forestville Water District

o North Marin Water District, Division 1 [Marin*]

o Rains Creek/Hiatt Road County Water District

o Sweetwater Springs Water District

o Valley of the Moon Water District

*These school or special district jurisdictions cross county lines. Candidates for these offices who are registered to vote in Sonoma County and wish to file an optional Statement of Qualifications in the other county’s Voter Information Guide should contact that county’s elections office:

Marin County – Marin County Elections Department at (415) 473-6437 or [email protected].

Mendocino County – Mendocino County Elections Division at (707) 234-6819 or [email protected].

Napa County – Napa County Elections Department at (707) 253-4321 or [email protected].

†Although Shoreline Unified School District has seats up for election in Areas 1 and 2, those areas are exclusively in Marin County, meaning registered voters in Sonoma County cannot run for them (see California Education Code § 5030(c)).

‡Registered voters in Sonoma County who reside in North Marin Water District, Division 1, must file their nomination papers with the Marin County Elections Department at 3501 Civic Center Drive Suite 121, San Rafael. Call (415) 473-6456 or email [email protected] for further details.

For more details about each of the aforementioned offices (including term length, incumbent(s), estimated cost to publish a statement of qualifications in the County Voter Information Guide, etc.), go to November 3, 2026, General Election: Offices Up for Election.

Individuals running for school or special district offices – with the exception of North Marin Water District, Division 1 (see ‡ above) – must obtain and file their nomination papers at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office. Please note that the Office recently moved. It is now located at 3880 Brickway Blvd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403. It is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for county holidays). For questions, visit Candidate Filing or contact the Candidate Services division at (707) 565-6808 or [email protected].

Individuals running for municipal offices must obtain and file their nomination papers at the appropriate city/town clerk’s office. Check with the city/town’s clerk for their hours and other information about filing for that municipality’s offices.

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Contact Information:

Evelyn Mendez, Registrar of Voters

[email protected]

(707) 565-6800