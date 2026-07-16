Creative Sonoma Announces Grant Program Supporting Nonprofit Arts Producers

Creative Sonoma’s Arts Impact Grants for Organizations program will begin accepting applications on Aug. 14 to support cultural arts activities taking place across Sonoma County between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2027. Nonprofit arts and culture organizations including museums, as well as culturally specific organizations that produce arts and culture programs, services and events are eligible to apply. Up to 45 organizations will be awarded grants of $4,000 each for general operating support.

Arts Impact Grants are designed to help sustain Sonoma County’s creative and cultural nonprofits and to advance their impact in our community. Since 2021, this program has issued 194 awards reaching each district and more than 70 organizations.

“Investing in our nonprofit arts organizations ensures that every community across Sonoma County has access to the enriching and transformative power of creativity,” said Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Rebecca Hermosillo. “By providing these general operating grants, we are sustaining the diverse cultural fabric that makes our county a more healthy, dynamic, inclusive, and rewarding place to live.”

This grant program is part of Creative Sonoma’s menu of programs to serve the county’s arts and cultural organizations. Details about the grant opportunity can be found at: www.CreativeSonoma.org/aigo/. For more information, please contact Creative Sonoma at [email protected].

An application workshop will be held on Wednesday Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. via Zoom (registration link is on the program webpage). The deadline to apply is Oct. 1.

Creative Sonoma is a division of the Sonoma County Economic Development Collaborative and is dedicated to supporting and advancing the creative community of Sonoma County. Please visit http://www.CreativeSonoma.org for more information.