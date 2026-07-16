New Bus Route 40X Pilot Will Connect Sonoma Riders with SMART Trains

Beginning Monday, August 10, Sonoma County Transit will offer redesigned weekday service between Sonoma and Petaluma, with schedules coordinated around morning and evening SMART trains.

Sonoma County Transit is redesigning Route 40 as Route 40X, a pilot service focused on providing more practical commute connections between Sonoma Plaza and the Petaluma Downtown SMART station.

The change responds to requests from riders for a transit option that makes it easier to travel from Sonoma to destinations along the SMART corridor without driving the full trip. Route 40X will operate during weekday morning and afternoon/evening commute periods.

Route 40X at a Glance

Route 40X will provide three morning and three afternoon/evening trips in each direction.

From Sonoma Plaza to Petaluma SMART:

Morning departures: 6:17, 6:49 and 7:21 a.m.

Afternoon/evening departures: 5:21, 6:00 and 6:42 p.m.

From Petaluma Transit Mall/SMART to Sonoma Plaza:

Morning departures: 6:26, 7:22 and 7:54 a.m.

Afternoon departures: 4:26, 4:58 and 5:30 p.m.

The route will also serve Broadway at Leveroni Road, Temelec Circle at Mission Drive, and Lakeville Highway at South McDowell Boulevard. The schedule is designed around peak-hour SMART arrivals and departures at the Petaluma Downtown station.

Plan Your Trip

Review the complete schedule, fares and trip-planning information on the Sonoma County Transit Route 40 webpage. The webpage currently includes a link to the upcoming August schedule. Riders can also plan trips through Google Maps, 511, the Transit App or Sonoma County Transit’s real-time information service.

Because bus and train conditions can vary, riders should check current schedules and service alerts before traveling.