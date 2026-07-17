Interactive Public Piano Installation SQUARE KEYS Coming to Sonoma Plaza

A new interactive public art installation is coming to Sonoma Plaza.

Beginning July 16, 2026, SQUARE KEYS will invite residents and visitors to stop, play a song, listen, or simply enjoy music beneath the trees near the duck pond. Created through a partnership between the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation and the City of Sonoma, the public piano is open to everyone, regardless of age or musical experience.

Conceived by Tanner Walle, Director of Community Engagement for the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation, SQUARE KEYS transforms one of Walle’s inherited pianos into a welcoming gathering place where music and community come together. Before opening, Sonoma artist Leah Tumerman will complete a live three-day painting inspired by the Plaza, turning the piano into a unique work of public art.

SQUARE KEYS is one of the first projects to be realized through the City of Sonoma’s Public Art Program, which encourages creative partnerships and expands opportunities for temporary and permanent public art throughout the community. The proposal received unanimous support from the Cultural and Fine Arts Commission and was approved without requesting funding from the City’s Public Art Fund.

The installation is free to enjoy and will include occasional performances by Walle’s Sonoma-based band, LITTLE WORTH, along with opportunities for community members to interact with the instrument.

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Pictured: The Sonoma Plaza duck pond. SQUARE KEYS, one of the first projects realized through the City of Sonoma’s Public Art Program, will be installed nearby beginning July 16.