When’s the Last Time You Visited Sonoma Valley Regional Park?

Sonoma Valley Regional Park is in the heart of the Sonoma Valley, adjacent to the Wine Country town of Glen Ellen. The park is known for its oak woodlands and features several miles of trails, including a paved, 1.2-mile path largely under the canopy of oaks. Unpaved trails connect to surrounding hillsides and ridges, offering looped hiking options.

The park entrance along Highway 12 features a grassy picnic and barbecue area under the shade of large oaks. Spring brings colorful displays of poppies, lupine and other wildflowers.

Trails

The park’s main trail, the Valley of the Moon Trail, runs through an oak woodland between Highway 12 and Arnold Drive. Trails linking to surrounding ridges feature valley views. Trails are open to hikers, bikers, and equestrians.

The paved Valley of the Moon Trail runs through the center of Sonoma Valley Regional Park for 1.2 miles one way and is ADA -accessible. The trail borders a seasonal creek and curves through a beautiful woodland of oaks draped in lichen. Picnic tables are located along the trail.

-accessible. The trail borders a seasonal creek and curves through a beautiful woodland of oaks draped in lichen. Picnic tables are located along the trail. The 1.15-mile Woodland Star Trail climbs from the Valley of the Moon Trail to a ridge on the park’s southern boundary and follows the wooded hillside across the southern edge of the park before descending near Arnold Drive. The trail offers occasional views of Sonoma Valley.

Several smaller trails also connect the Valley of the Moon Trail to the surrounding ridges.

The 1.5-mile Cougar Trail passes through the park’s northern boundary and offers views of Sonoma Valley and the Mayacamas Range. The property is an important piece of the Sonoma Valley Wildlife Corridor, a collection of protected lands allowing animals safe crossing on the valley floor.

Wildfire

The 2017 Nuns wildfire burned through Sonoma Valley Regional Park, but left much of the oak canopy intact. The park provides a unique opportunity to see a landscape regenerate from wildfire.

Dog Park

The “Elizabeth Perrone Dog Park” adjacent to the Highway 12 parking area offers a fenced area for dogs to play off-leash.

Accessibility

The park features accessible picnic areas and accessible portable restrooms. The paved, 1.2-mile Valley of the Moon Trail runs through the center of Sonoma Valley Regional Park and is ADA-accessible. The trail borders a seasonal creek and curves through a beautiful woodland of oaks draped in lichen, connecting the parking area and trailhead to Arnold Drive. This trail has a couple of areas that exceed the 5% slope requirement for short distances, but otherwise provides access to a couple of picnic sites along the trail.

13630 Highway 12, Glen Ellen, CA 95442

Open 7am to Sunset

Fees: 8 or free for members