AMVETS Hap Arnold Post 55 Celebrates 10 Years of Service to Veterans and the Sonoma Community

AMVETS Hap Arnold Post 55 proudly celebrates its 10thanniversary on October 19, marking a decade of dedication to supporting veterans, military personnel, their families, and the Sonoma community.

At its October 14 meeting, the Post was honored with four certificates of recognition presented by staff representatives from Congressman Mike Thompson’s office, State Senator Christopher Cabaldon’s office, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry’s office, and Sonoma County First District Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo’s office. Sonoma Mayor Ron Wellander also attended, along with AMVETS Northern Area Commander Los Nunez and District 8 Commander David Alvarez.

Members and guests celebrated the milestone with an anniversary cake before beginning their monthly business meeting. For the past decade, AMVETS Hap Arnold Post 55 has demonstrated its commitment to honoring those who served through veteran advocacy, charitable activities, community outreach, and camaraderie.

As the Post looks toward the future, it remains dedicated to strengthening its membership and continuing its mission of service to veterans and the community. Membership is open to active-duty military personnel, honorably discharged veterans, and eligible Reserve and National Guard members. AMVETS Hap Arnold Post 55 meets the second Wednesday of each month at6 p.m. at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First Street West.