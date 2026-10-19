Unity Kitchen Closes For Upgrades

Food Service Continues at Tiny Home Village

Sonoma Family Meal (SFM) will begin a major renovation of its Unity Kitchen facility in the Springs at the end of October, with completion anticipated in January2027.

The project is made possible by capital funding secured from the Todd Family Fund at the Community Foundation of Sonoma County. “This renovation is not simply a facility improvement – it is an investment in expanding our impact,” said Whitney Reuling, SFM Executive Director. “The upgraded kitchen will allow us to produce more meals, serve more neighbors through our pantry, and build new pathways into the workforce, all while strengthening our ability to respond when our community needs us most.”

Once complete, the renovated facility will support increased meal production to meet growing demand; expand food pantry operations; accommodate additional youth workforce development programming; allow growth in contract meal production; provide space for small food business incubation and entrepreneurship programming. The renovation will also enhance emergency response capabilities during disasters, and Public Safety Power Shutoffs, through installation of a transfer switch for a backup generator. Together, the upgrades are expected to position Unity Kitchen as a long-term community resource capable of meeting both everyday needs and emergency situations throughout Sonoma Valley.

The last day of service at Unity Kitchen will be Tuesday, October 27, and service will resume without interruption on Wednesday, October 28 at the Tiny Home Village, 18820 Sonoma Highway, in partnership with Catholic Charities. During construction, meal service will be prepared at Sonoma Family Meal’s Petaluma kitchen, and both meals and pantry items will distributed at Tiny Home Village

Sonoma Family Meal fights food insecurity at its root, feeding people today while creating opportunity for tomorrow through tuition-free culinary job training and economic empowerment. Through its employment social enterprise, trainees gain hands-on experience in SFM’s catering business and food truck, which also generate revenue to sustain the program. Since its founding, Sonoma Family Meal has served more than 850,000 meals across Sonoma County to families in crisis, seniors living alone, and neighbors in need.