Prescribed Burn Season Underway in Sonoma Valley; Two Burns Planned Nov. 2–4

As fall brings cooler temperatures and changing weather conditions to Sonoma Valley, residents may notice an increase in prescribed or controlled burns taking place around the region.

Fall and spring often provide favorable windows for prescribed fire, when weather, vegetation moisture and air quality conditions allow land managers to safely use fire as a vegetation management tool. These carefully planned burns can help reduce accumulated vegetation and wildfire fuels while supporting healthier forests, grasslands and other natural habitats.

Because prescribed burns are conducted only when conditions are appropriate, schedules can change. On burn days, smoke may be visible from surrounding communities and roadways. Smoke impacts are generally localized and temporary, but residents may occasionally smell or see smoke depending on wind and atmospheric conditions.

Two Prescribed Burns Planned in Sonoma Valley

Two prescribed burns totaling approximately 50 acres are currently planned in the Sonoma Valley in early November:

Sonoma Botanical Garden – Sunday, November 2: Approximately 10 acres are planned for treatment at the Garden in Glen Ellen.

Approximately 10 acres are planned for treatment at the Garden in Glen Ellen. Van Hoosear Wildflower Preserve – Wednesday, November 4: Approximately 40 acres are planned for treatment at the preserve near Grove Street in Sonoma.

The burns will be conducted by prescribed fire managers from All Hands Ecology’s Fire Forward program, with support from local fire agencies, Sonoma Ecology Center and the Good Fire Alliance. The work is intended to improve ecosystem health, reduce wildfire risk and provide training opportunities for local prescribed-fire practitioners.

Ignitions may begin as early as 8 a.m. and are expected to conclude by 5 p.m. Smoke may remain in the air for up to 10 hours and could be visible from Sonoma Highway 12, Arnold Drive and Grove Street. Residual smoke or heat may remain visible after the active burn period.

These are permitted, planned burns. Residents should avoid calling 9-1-1 solely to report smoke or fire associated with the prescribed burn areas. Crews will monitor the sites until the burn units are secure.

Check Watch Duty Before Reporting Smoke

Prescribed burns are displayed in the Watch Duty app and website with a green flame and an “Rx” symbol, making it easier to distinguish planned fire activity from a wildfire.

This can be especially helpful during prescribed burn season: if you see or smell smoke in the Sonoma Valley, check Watch Duty to see whether a planned burn is underway nearby.

For these upcoming burns, residents can also open the individual Rx fire report in Watch Duty and turn on incident notifications to receive updates. Plans may change based on weather, fuel moisture and other conditions.

Why Prescribed Fire Is Used

Prescribed fire is one of several tools land managers use to manage vegetation and restore fire-adapted landscapes. When conducted under carefully selected conditions, it can reduce accumulated fuels, manage invasive vegetation and support native ecosystems.

At Sonoma Botanical Garden, the upcoming burn is part of long-term management and restoration of the Garden’s California Oak Woodland and Savanna. At Van Hoosear Wildflower Preserve, prescribed fire has previously been used to reduce invasive species including Medusahead and support the preserve’s grasslands and wildflowers.

If You Are Sensitive to Smoke

Children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions may want to limit outdoor activity if local air quality is poor. Closing windows and doors and using an indoor air filter can also help reduce exposure to smoke.

As additional prescribed burns take place around Sonoma Valley this fall, residents are encouraged to use Watch Duty to stay informed about planned fire activity and current wildfire incidents.

Photo: Sascha Betterman