Sonoma City Council to Review Policy Related to Interactions with Immigration Authorities

Senate Bill 580 (“SB 580”) requires state and local agencies, including all city departments, to implement the Attorney General’s model policies on interactions with immigration authorities, or equivalent policies, by January 1, 2027. SB 580 reflects the Legislature’s determination that trust between California’s immigrant community, and state and local agencies is central to the public safety, health, welfare, and constitutional rights of the people of California. Staff recommend that the Council adopt, by resolution, the Attorney General’s model policy on interaction with immigration authorities and direct the City Manager to implement it.

SB 580 applies to the City as a whole, including all departments within the City. The model policy governs facility access and information requests across every City function that serves the public or holds records, including permitting, licensing, utilities, law enforcement, libraries, and recreation.

The model policy is found in Chapters 2 and 3 of the AG Guide (pp.12-17, 26-29). When dealing with requests from immigration authorities, it requires the City to: Control facility access.

Staff may not voluntarily consent to entry into nonpublic areas without a judicial warrant or other legally sufficient authority, as required by law. Public areas, such as lobbies and counters, remain open to everyone.

The City must define public and nonpublic areas, adopt written procedures for encounters with and without a warrant, and safeguard personal information visible in public areas. Designate responsible personnel.

The City must designate trained personnel to evaluate requests and legal documents so that frontline employees do not make legal determinations. Staff are to route all requests to the designated personnel immediately. Handle information requests.

The City must adopt written procedures by type of request (informal requests, administrative subpoenas, judicial subpoenas and court orders, Public Records Act requests, and federal program requests). Limit data collection.

The City may not inquire about citizenship or immigration status unless required by law or a program, may collect only the personal information it needs, and must maintain retention schedules and secure deletion. Bind contractors.

The City must apply role-based access controls and attach the policy to contracts, MOUs, and agreements. authorities Document and conduct training.

The City must keep a centralized record of all interactions with immigration and information. train designated personnel and staff who handle sensitive The model policy also directs employees to comply with valid judicial warrants and court orders and to act lawfully and professionally with federal officers. It does not authorize obstruction. It is written to be consistent with 8 U.S.C. § 1373, which provides that state and local governments may not prohibit sharing of citizenship and immigration status information with federal immigration authorities.

The full language of the policy can be reviewed HERE