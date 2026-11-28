About the County’s Arnold Drive Bike Lane Project

The Arnold Drive Bike Lane Project will improve safety and create a dedicated transportation corridor between Madrone Road and Country Club Drive. The project includes:

Adding five feet of pavement on each side of the road for new Class 2 bike lanes

Upgraded signage and striping to improve visibility and safety

Sonoma Public Infrastructure (SPI) recently proposed to the Board of Supervisors a contract amendment with GHD Inc., the engineering firm leading design work. The amendment adds $227,495 for additional design and environmental studies, bringing the total contract to $822,309 and extending it through December 2028.

This next phase will close the remaining gap in the Arnold Drive bike lane corridor — creating a continuous bike route from Petaluma Avenue to Madrone Road, passing through the former Sonoma Developmental Center site in Eldridge.

How We Got Here

Community members and County transportation staff identified Arnold Drive as an important corridor where safer bike and vehicle access are needed. Early environmental studies and community feedback helped shape the project’s scope and design.

Earlier phases of the project already widened shoulders north and south of the current segment. As design work advanced, engineers found more drainage structures than originally expected — four culverts instead of two — requiring eight new retaining walls instead of three. These discoveries led to additional design and environmental review work to protect trees, waterways, and nearby habitats.

In October 2024, the Board of Supervisors adopted a Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring Program, completing the project’s environmental review.

Why It Matters

This project will:

Create safer travel options for bicyclists, drivers, and pedestrians

Improve connections between neighborhoods and key community destinations

Support healthy, sustainable transportation choices

Advance Sonoma County’s Five-Year Strategic Plan goal to invest in safer, more resilient transportation networks

By connecting the missing links in the Arnold Drive corridor, the project helps make Sonoma Valley a safer and more accessible place for everyone who walks, bikes, and drives.

What’s Next

Public Infrastructure will continue to refine design details, complete the necessary engineering studies, and prepare for construction. The County will share updates with the community as milestones are reached.

While large infrastructure projects take time to plan and build, each step brings Sonoma Valley closer to a fully connected and safer transportation network along Arnold Drive.

Learn More

Project documents:

Get Involved

If you have questions or want more information about the Arnold Drive Bike Lane Project, please email [email protected]. Staff will respond as soon as possible.